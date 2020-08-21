(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would be established in the city soon which would benefit more than 14,000 students.

He said this while visiting the site where the campus will be built.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor, AIOU Dr Zia ul Qayyum , DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, RD AIOU Mianwali Amanullah Malik, Assistant RD AIOU Attock Aftab Ahmad and other officers were also present .

Malik Amin Aslam said that Punjab government had allocated 4 kanal of land for the campus and the cost of the building would be paid by AIOU, adding construction of the campus would be started soon.

He said , this was a great gift for the youth of the district and its adjoining ares as well.

While talking about tree plantation in the country, the SAPM said that so for 500 million saplings had been planted in the country and soon the target of one billion saplings would be achieved. He said , in Attock , 135,000 plants were being planted while 400 Chinar trees would be planted in a park over the land owned by Pakistan Railways .

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Dr Zia ul Qayyum while giving details about the campus said that the the regional campus would have state of the art building and the students would get all type of facilities there.

He said that soon, the university would release funds for the campus and with in next few months its construction would be started .

He said , AIOU was providing education to 1.4 million students through distant learning at a very nominal fee structure.