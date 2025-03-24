Open Menu

AIOU’s Science Faculty Holds Its Faulty Board Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

AIOU’s science faculty holds its faulty board meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The 28th meeting of the Faculty Board of the Faculty of Sciences at Allama Iqbal Open University was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Dean, Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad.

The meeting approved the scheme of studies for various departments, including BS, MPhil, PhD, and diploma programs, along with other relevant academic and curriculum matters. All faculty members attended the meeting, along with external members.

The board decided to introduce PhD in Rural Development, BS Software Engineering, Associate Degree in Mathematics, BS Environmental Science, and Diploma in Cyber Security programs through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr.

Sher Muhammad emphasized that, following the directives of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, special attention will be given to quality education.

He stated that all degree programs at the Open University will be aligned with contemporary requirements in accordance with the guidelines of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He also highlighted that students will benefit from the modern science laboratories available at Allama Iqbal Open University, enabling them to apply contemporary scientific advancements in practical fields for success.

It is noteworthy that all decisions made by the Faculty Board will be presented for approval in the upcoming meetings of the Academic Council and the Executive Council.

