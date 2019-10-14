ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set October 15 (Tuesday) as the last day for enrollment in its post-graduate programmes, M.Sc/MA/M.Ed and Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiry of the date. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available, it was stated here on Monday.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, special facilitation desks have been set up at the university's 51 regional offices to guide and help the students in the admission process.

It may be mentioned that Oct. 15 is also the last date for the continuing students to take admission in Matric and FA programmes.

To see the eligibility and other requirements, the applicants could visit the university's official website.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from sale points of the university's main campus, regional offices, and the coordinating offices across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Northern areas.