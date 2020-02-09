Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) A M.Phil student of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sher Ali Daim excelled among the 18 Universities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad in a speech completion on Kashmir issue.The completion was arranged by the Higher education Commission (HEC) in connection with the Kashmir solidarity Day.Three were two rounds of competition, first was presided over by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, while the second was chaired by Parliamentary Secretary Ms.

Wajeeha Akram who also distributed prizes among the winners.For winning the top position, Sher Ali Daim was awarded cash prize of Rs. 50,000, besides Shield and a commendation certificate.While congratulating him, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum said it reflects the fact the AIOU's students are equally blessed with rich talents, as well as having deep concern with the national issues like Kashmir.The time has proved that the students of the AIOU never left behind in winning top positions in the extracurricular activities as well at the national level.

Such students are pride of this University, he added.According to Chairman of the University's department of urdu Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Sher Ali Daim is a brilliant student of the department, having deep insight on the issues of national interest.Chairman HEC Dr.

Tariq Banuri and DG (Academics) HEC Mr. Raza Chohan and a larger number of students from universities in the twin cities were present during the two rounds of competition.

Azhar Iqbal from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, Islamabad clinched second position and Kainat Latif from Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi won the third position.Judges for the competition comprised renowned journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, Dr.

Abdul Aziz Sahir and Makhdoom Shahabuddin.In his address at the first round, the Federal Minister stressed that India, under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has been gripped by a wave of fascism and Hindutva ideology and is committing genocide of the innocent Muslims.He added that the government is taking concrete steps to internationalise the issue and as a result, three UN sessions have recently been held on the burning issue of Kashmir dispute.The Minister appreciated HEC for highlighting the Kashmir cause and holding the competition to provide the youth an opportunity to express their sentiments on the Kashmir issue.

He observed that it is very significant to create awareness among our youth about the importance of Kashmir for Pakistan.In her remarks, Ms. Wajiha Akram at the second of competition stressed that every individual or institution needs to raise the voice of Kashmiris in their respective capacities.She said the world needs to recognise the struggle of Kashmiri people for freedom.

She appreciated the students for their spirit and knowledge about Kashmir issue and urged them to keep their sentiments alive. She said Pakistan stands by the Kashmiri people in their struggle to achieve their right to self-determination.