AIP President Urges Dialogue To Clear Dark Clouds Looming Over Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President and MP Baramulla Engineer Abdul Rasheed has called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a meaningful dialogue process to clear the dark clouds of uncertainty, injustice and political alienation looming over Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Engineer Rasheed in his speech in Indian Parliament in New Delhi dismissed IIOJK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’ s claim of a “clear sky” in Kashmir and stressed that only meaningful dialogue can dispel this darkness.
Rashid emphasized that governance and the rights of Kashmiris must not be overlooked due to his
incarceration.
“As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Kashmir to inaugurate the Katra-Baramulla railway. As I remain in jail, I urge Modi, for God’s sake, take care of my people. My constituency covers 18 assembly segments and my people should not be deprived of their rights,” Rashid said.
