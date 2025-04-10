Air ambulance shifts patient from Faisalabad to Kharian

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Gujrat has achieved a milestone by successfully airlifting a patient from Faisalabad to a private burns unit in Kharian by air ambulance.

The air ambulance was launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the province some months back.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the patient was received at the Gujrat airstrip, where the rescue team promptly provided initial medical assistance. The patient was then transferred to a private hospital in Kharian for specialised burns care.The preliminary medical report indicated severe facial swelling, preventing the patient from opening their eyes.

Burn injuries were observed on the face, neck, and inside the mouth, including the buccal mucosa, tongue, and mouth corners.

Further assessments revealed deep burn wounds on the chest and right upper abdomen, covering approximately 14 to 15 per cent of the total body surface area. Rescue 1122 officials stated that the successful transfer underscores the department’s enhanced emergency response capabilities, offering new hope for future critical care cases.