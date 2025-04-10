Open Menu

Air Ambulance Shifts Patient From Faisalabad To Kharian

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Air ambulance shifts patient from Faisalabad to Kharian

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Gujrat has achieved a milestone by successfully airlifting a patient from Faisalabad to a private burns unit in Kharian by air ambulance.

The air ambulance was launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the province some months back.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the patient was received at the Gujrat airstrip, where the rescue team promptly provided initial medical assistance. The patient was then transferred to a private hospital in Kharian for specialised burns care.The preliminary medical report indicated severe facial swelling, preventing the patient from opening their eyes.

Burn injuries were observed on the face, neck, and inside the mouth, including the buccal mucosa, tongue, and mouth corners.

Further assessments revealed deep burn wounds on the chest and right upper abdomen, covering approximately 14 to 15 per cent of the total body surface area. Rescue 1122 officials stated that the successful transfer underscores the department’s enhanced emergency response capabilities, offering new hope for future critical care cases.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

2 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan