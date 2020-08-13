Air Chief asseses flight performance of recently induced JF-17B dual seat aircraft

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday visited an operational air base and assessed flight performance of recently induced JF-17B dual seat aircraft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday visited an operational air base and assessed flight performance of recently induced JF-17B dual seat aircraft.

During the visit he participated in an operational training mission in the dual seat JF-17 Thunder aircraft, said a PAF press release.

Being a seasoned F-16 pilot himself, the Air Chief had a firsthand assessment of operational capabilities of the indigenously manufactured dual seat fighter aircraft.

Interacting with the air and ground crew, the Air Chief lauded the level of motivation and thorough professionalism of the personnel.

He added that the induction of dual seat version and Block-3 variant of JF-17 Thunder would help in maintaining the cutting edge of the PAF.

He also stated that PAF personnel were the proud custodians of the legacy of valiant air warriors of Pakistan, which was manifested during Operation Swift Retort, last year.

He further said that PAF would never be intimidated by stockpiling of weapons by the enemy.

He went on to mention that PAF, in synergy with sister services, was ever ready to counter any threat to the sovereignty of our sacred motherland. Earlier on his arrival at the base, the Air Chief was received by Air Officer Commanding and Base Commander.