UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Awards Cash Prizes To Medal Winners Of Special Olympics 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 07:10 PM

Air chief awards cash prizes to medal winners of Special Olympics 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has awarded cash prizes to winners of Special Olympics at a ceremony, held at Headquarters, Central Air Command, here.

Six PAF persons with special needs participated in the Special Olympics and brought laurels to the country by winning medals in different categories of the games which were held at Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air chief congratulated the medal winners on their success and lauded their hard work and determination.

He urged them to work even harder to improve their standings in the world and help raise the national flag in such events in the future and said that Pakistan Air Force had always focused on the well being of the persons with special needs, be it in the field of education or extra curricular activities.

The Air chief gave cash prizes to the medal winners including Imran Ghaffar (2 Gold Medals in Cycling), Muhammad Umar (2 Silver Medals in Badminton), Yasir Bashir (1 Silver Medal in Cycling), Rizwan Tayyab (1 Bronze Medal in Basketball), Furqan Iqbal (1 Bronze Medal in Cycling) and Sabrina Touhid (1 Bronze Medal in Futsal).

Later, the Air chief also interacted with the parents of the PAF persons with special needs and assured them of his support in solving their problems on priority.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Cycling Badminton Abu Dhabi Gold Silver Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

QCC Abu Dhabi to verify instruments used in fabric ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Pacific Alliance Summit in Lim ..

1 hour ago

Daily cash limit for VAT refunds set at AED7,000

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s #Hayyakum2020 hashtag share ..

2 hours ago

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.