Air Chief calls on Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan Friday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to discuss welfare project for the marginalized communities known as Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs).

The meeting was also attended by former Air Chief Sohail Aman, Chairman KORT Akhter Chaudhary and other senior members of the RMWT, said a press release.

The PWTs is a welfare project initiated by the retired officers of Pakistan Air Force. It provides quality health, education and recreational facilities to the marginalized communities of Pakistan under one roof.

The project greatly inspired the Speaker, who generously donated the land of more than 100 acres in Swabi for the PWTs.

The Speaker had been engaged staunchly since long in the direct and indirect contribution towards the project for the welfare of impoverished strata of our society.

Asad Qaiser commended the services of Pakistan Air Force for their untiring efforts regarding the materialization PWTs, whereas, the Air Chief thanked the Speaker for his unconditional support.

The major focus of the meeting was the decision regarding the timelines of new projects of the PWTs to be launched in all the provinces of Pakistan.

Both sides stressed the need for approaching and mobilizing the support of International and National Philanthropist organizations.

The organization of fundraising events was also discussed besides other important aspects of the project.

On the sidelines, the two leaders also deliberated the gruesome situation in Kashmir and discussed all the available options to that matter.

The Speaker stressed that the National Assembly would continue to play a proactive role as part of the parliamentary diplomacy in complementing Pakistan's diplomatic endeavors pertaining to Kashmir.

He stressed that the international community should play attention to the blatant violation of human rights and the Kashmiri people inherent right of self-determination in line with the UN Resolutions.