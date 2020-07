RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Both the chiefs, during the meeting, discussed matters of professional interest, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.