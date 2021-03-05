UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Calls On Commander SLAF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Air Chief calls on Commander SLAF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Friday visited Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters and called on Commander Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Air Marshal Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana.

A smartly turned out contingent of Sri Lanka Air Force presented the Guard of Honour to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief, said a PAF press release received here.

Bilateral matters pertaining to mutual professional interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief said it was a moment of pride for PAF that Commander SLAF was trained in Pakistan.

He further added, "Our armed forces in general and Air Forces in particular, have strong ties of friendship." The Sri Lankan Air Chief thanked Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for sincere offer of cooperation and agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

The Air Chief also attended SLAF's 70th anniversary Parade as Guest of Honour at SLAF Base, Katunayke.

The Air Chief extended his felicitations to Sri Lankan Force on completing 70 years of glorious service to the nation. He also congratulated No 5 Fighter Squadron and No 6 Helicopter Squadron of the SLAF on award of President's Colours.

Later in the day, The Air Chief attended launching ceremony of a book titled Iron Wings of Glory.  President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented a copy of the book to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The book relates to the evolution of Air Power in the context of SLAF in Indian Ocean Region and achievements of SLAF during the fight against terrorists.

The Air Chief also interacted with several senior civil and military dignitaries at the occasion, as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Sri Lanka

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

52 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

56 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

1 hour ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

1 hour ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

1 hour ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.