Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, professional matters pertaining to air defence of the countrywere discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.