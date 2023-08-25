Air chief calls on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

The air chief congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

In the meeting, the air chief also briefed the prime minister about the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force.