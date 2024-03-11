Open Menu

Air Chief Calls On Prime Minister Shehbaz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal, Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

The Air Chief congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office, a PM Office press release said.

In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters of the Pakistan Air Force.

