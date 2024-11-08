Open Menu

Air Chief Calls On Prime Minister Shehbaz

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Air Chief calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force, according to a PM Office press release.

