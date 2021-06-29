UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Calls On Senior Military Leadership Of Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Air Chief calls on senior military leadership of Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu who is on a four-day official visit to Turkey, met with the senior Military leadership of Turkey on Tuesday.

The Air Chief separately called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Hulusi AKAR and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar GÜLER, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release here.

During the meetings, he discussed ways to further promote Pakistan-Turkey defence ties, particularly between the two air forces through mutual experience sharing as well as relying on the respective strengths of each side.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, also called on Commander Turkish Air Force, General Hasan KÜÇÜKAKYÜZ.

Both the commanders held detailed discussion on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the air forces of the two countries to meet the challenges of the contemporary world. The discussion also included exchange & training of pilots between PAF and TurAF.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was also awarded Legion of Merit of Turkish Armed Forces in recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of collaboration and ties between the two air forces. General Hasan KÜÇÜKAKYÜZ, Commander Turkish Air Force, presented the medal.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Turkey Visit Media

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

9 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$600 million Su ..

9 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

1 hour ago

Pakistani mission in Dubai connected to FMâ€™s Por ..

1 hour ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.