air chief calls on sri lankan defencce minister & naval

CHIEFISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff,Pakistan Air Force called on Chamal Rajapaksa, State Minister of Defence.The AirChief reiterated to offer all-out support and cooperation to Sri Lanka in defence relatedfields.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperationbetween both the countries.Later in the day, the Air Chief had a meeting with Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva,Commander Sri Lanka Navy in his office.

Matters related to bilateral defencecollaboration and mutual interest were discussed at length during the meeting. Earlieron his arrival at Naval Headquarters, he was presented guard of honour by a smartlyturned out contingent of Sri Lanka Navy.