Air Chief calls on Sri Lankan Defence Minister & Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on Chamal Rajapaksa, State Minister of Defence Sri Lanka. The Air Chief reiterated to offer all-out support and cooperation to Sri Lanka in defence related fields, said a press release issued by PAF on Saturday.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between both the countries.

Later in the day, the Air Chief had a meeting with Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander Sri Lanka Navy in his office.�Matters related to bilateral defence collaboration and mutual interest were discussed at length during the meeting.

Earlier on his arrival at Naval Headquarters, he was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Sri Lanka Navy.