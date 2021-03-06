UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Calls On Sri Lanka's Secretary Defence

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:01 PM

Air Chief calls on Sri Lanka's Secretary Defence

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Saturday called on Secretary of Defence and Minister of State National Security and Disaster Management, General (R) G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne at the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Saturday called on Secretary of Defence and Minister of State National Security and Disaster Management, General (R) G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne at the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest came under discussion, said a PAF press release received here.

General (R) Gunaratne said both the countries enjoy commonality of views on various regional and international issues.

He also expressed his gratitude to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for attending the 70th Anniversary Celebrations of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF). He added that Air Chief's visit was the manifestation of the strong bond between the Armed Forces of both the countries, especially the two Air Forces.

The Air Chief lauded the efforts of Sri Lankan Armed Forces in their fight against terrorism. The Air Chief also expressed solidarity of Pakistani Nation with Sri Lanka and assured of Pakistan's support and cooperation. He also expressed his gratitude for hospitality extended to him during the visit.

Both the leaders agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation especially in training and professional enhancement programs.

The Air Chief also attended a banquet dinner as guest of honour. The dinner was hosted by Commander Sri Lanka Air Force, which was also attended by the President and Services Chiefs of Sri Lanka along with high ranking officers of Sri Lanka Air Force.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Visit

Recent Stories

Urs of Wasif Ali Wasif to start on Sunday

2 minutes ago

Female Members of Afghan Peace Negotiating Team Jo ..

2 minutes ago

Security Forces kill 8 terrorists among 3 TTP comm ..

2 minutes ago

Fresh wave of COVID-19 hits Attock as 9 more teste ..

7 minutes ago

HESCO enforces operational emergency to address co ..

7 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide better education facilit ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.