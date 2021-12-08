Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the tragic death of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with his spouse and other passengers during the helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the tragic death of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with his spouse and other passengers during the helicopter crash.

In a PAF media release here received, the Air Chief condoled General Bipin Rawat, his spouse, and 11 other passengers or crew members' demise in the helicopter crash.