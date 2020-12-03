Air Chief condoles sad demise of Former Prime Minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

In his condolence message, the Air Chief prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience, said a Pakistan Air Force press release.

He also said that the contributions of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali for Pakistan would always be remembered.