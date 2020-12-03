UrduPoint.com
Air Chief Condoles Sad Demise Of Former Prime Minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

