Air Chief Condoles With Family Of Shaheed Wing Commander Noman Akram

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:58 PM

Air Chief condoles with family of Shaheed Wing Commander Noman Akram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Friday visited the family of Wing Commander Noman Akram (Shaheed), who embraced martyrdom in a plane crash last week during the rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade.

The Air Chief offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, a Pakistan Air Force press release said.

Paying tribute to the brave air warrior, he said the martyred pilot laid down his life for the sacred motherland.

He further said that his martyrdom would always be remembered.

Earlier in the day, the Air Chief arrived at PAF Base Mushaf, where he visited No 9 Multirole Squadron, the Unit of Wing Commander Noman Akram (Shaheed).

The Air Chief also flew an operational training mission in F-16 aircraft alongside the combat crew of the squadron. He interacted with the combat crew and expressed his satisfaction on the operational preparedness.

