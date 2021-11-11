UrduPoint.com

Air Chief Confers Military Awards On PAF Officials

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:11 PM

Air Chief confers military awards on PAF officials

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Thursday conferred Operational and Non-Operational Military awards upon Officers, JCOs and Airmen of Pakistan Air Force in recognition of their distinguished services during an Investiture Ceremony held here at Air Headquarters

The Chief of the Air Staff was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said a PAF media release.

During the ceremony, Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad, Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Air Vice Marshal Salman Abbas Shah and 39 PAF officers were conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and six Tamgha-i-Basalat (including four Shuhada) were also awarded to PAF Officers. Eight Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) of Pakistan Air Force were also conferred Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I.

The decorations were awarded in recognition of acts of extra ordinary devotion to duty and outstanding contributions towards service. A number of PAF high ranking officers and personnel were also present at the occasion.

