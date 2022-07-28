Air Chief confers Non Operational Military awards upon PAF officers, JCOs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Thursday conferred Non Operational Military awards upon Officers and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) of PAF in recognition of their distinguished services.

The Air Chief was the chief guest at the investiture ceremony held here at Air Headquarters, a PAF media release said.

During the ceremony, Air Vice Marshal Asim Rashid Malik and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan Ulhaq along with 40 PAF officers were conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) whereas, 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were awarded to PAF Officers.

25 Junior Commissioned Officers of Pakistan Air Force were also conferred Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I.

The decorations were awarded in recognition of acts of extra ordinary devotion to duty and outstanding contributions towards service.

A number of high ranking PAF officers and personnel were also present at the occasion.