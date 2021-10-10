UrduPoint.com

Air Chief Expresses Condolences On Demise Of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Air Chief expresses condolences on demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Sunday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Pakistan's renowned Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Lauding the meritorious services of the late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the Air Chief said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan played a key role in making defence of Pakistan invincible, said a PAF media release.

He added that the entire nation would always remained heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities. "May Allah bless his soul and gives strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Amen," he prayed.

