Air Chief expresses grief over demise of Begum Rasheeda Minhas

Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Saturday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), Nishan-e-Haider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Saturday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), Nishan-e-Haider.

In his condolence message issued here by PAF, the Air Chief said, "May Allah bless the departed soul; and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen!"

