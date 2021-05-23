Air Chief expresses grief over demise of Nigerian Army Chief

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Nigeria's army chief, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash on Friday

In his condolence message here received, the Air Chief prayed for the eternal bliss of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

On this sad occasion, he said, "our hearts reach out to the family of the deceased in the grief and this void can't be filled".

Air Chief also acknowledged the noteworthy contributions of (late) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru for Nigerian army.