Air Chief expresses grief over demise of Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Sunday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former President of Pakistan General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

According to a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release, the CAS said, "May Allah bless the departed soul; and givestrength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen".