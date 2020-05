Air Chief expresses grief over PIA Airbus crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed grief over the tragic air crash of PIA Airbus 320 aircraft near Karachi airport on Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed grief over the tragic air crash of PIA Airbus 320 aircraft near Karachi airport on Airport.

He further said that PAF stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends all out support in Rescue Operation, said a PAF press release.