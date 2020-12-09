UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of Legendary USAF Pilot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Air Chief expresses grief over sad demise of legendary USAF Pilot

Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday expressed his profound grief over the sad demise of great US Air Force (USAF) Pilot Brigadier General (R) Charles Elwood Yeager who was the first pilot to break the sound barrier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday expressed his profound grief over the sad demise of great US Air Force (USAF) Pilot Brigadier General (R) Charles Elwood Yeager who was the first pilot to break the sound barrier.

In his condolence message, the Air Chief acknowledged the noteworthy contributions of General Yeager during his tenure as US Representative to Pakistan, said a PAF press release.

He further said that Gen Yeager's affiliation and admiration for PAF's professionalism would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sad

Recent Stories

DJ Butt who was hired by opposition for its public ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Al FurdahDatathon ..

6 minutes ago

India is planning to launch another false flag ope ..

7 minutes ago

The Year in Pakistan Search

12 minutes ago

Masood Khan thanks Muslim Ummah for unwavering sup ..

21 minutes ago

Outdated construction methods keeping sector under ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.