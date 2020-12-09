Air Chief expresses grief over sad demise of legendary USAF Pilot

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday expressed his profound grief over the sad demise of great US Air Force (USAF) Pilot Brigadier General (R) Charles Elwood Yeager who was the first pilot to break the sound barrier.

In his condolence message, the Air Chief acknowledged the noteworthy contributions of General Yeager during his tenure as US Representative to Pakistan, said a PAF press release.

He further said that Gen Yeager's affiliation and admiration for PAF's professionalism would always be remembered.