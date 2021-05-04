Air Chief expresses grief over sad demise of Admiral (R) Karamat Niazi

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of former Naval Chief Admiral (R) Karamat Rahman Niazi (1979 - 1983)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of former Naval Chief Admiral (R) Karamat Rahman Niazi (1979 - 1983).

The Air Chief extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal bliss of the departed soul, said a Pakistan Air Force media release.

Lauding the meritorious services of the late Admiral, the Air Chief said that Admiral (R) Karamat Rahman Niazi was an epitome of excellence and grace, who would remain a role model for the coming generations of officers and sailors.