UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of Admiral (R) Karamat Niazi

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:05 PM

Air Chief expresses grief over sad demise of Admiral (R) Karamat Niazi

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of former Naval Chief Admiral (R) Karamat Rahman Niazi (1979 - 1983)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of former Naval Chief Admiral (R) Karamat Rahman Niazi (1979 - 1983).

The Air Chief extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal bliss of the departed soul, said a Pakistan Air Force media release.

Lauding the meritorious services of the late Admiral, the Air Chief said that Admiral (R) Karamat Rahman Niazi was an epitome of excellence and grace, who would remain a role model for the coming generations of officers and sailors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family Media Sad

Recent Stories

PSL franchises approaches PCB to shift remaining m ..

5 minutes ago

Cricketers undergoes training at National High Per ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police launch ‘St ..

32 minutes ago

Light rain with thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

8 minutes ago

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, wine,liquor recover ..

8 minutes ago

3 booked for selling sugar at higher price in sial ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.