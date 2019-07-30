UrduPoint.com
Air Chief Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Army Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Pakistan Army plane crash in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Pakistan Army plane crash in Rawalpindi.

In a message he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Air Chief also prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls, who embraced shahadat in the line of duty.

