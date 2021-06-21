UrduPoint.com
Air Chief Grieves Over Air Marshal Saeed Anwer's Demise

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has expressed his earnest commiseration and grief over the sad demise of Air Marshal (R) Saeed Anwer.

Air Marshal (R) Saeed Anwer was the first Chief Project Director of Project Super-7 which later evolved into JF-17 Programme; rendering him as one of the founding fathers of the JF-17 Project, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release received here.

In his condolence message, the air chief said, "May Allah bestow the departed soul higher ranks in Heaven and grant patience to the bereaved family. At this sad occasion, our hearts reach out to the bereaved family in grief."The air chief added that the valuable contributions of the late air marshal towards Pakistan's self-reliance in aviation industry and defence production, would always be remembered.

More Stories From Pakistan

