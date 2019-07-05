UrduPoint.com
Air Chief Inaugurates Centre For Aerospace & Security Studies

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

Air Chief inaugurates Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) achieved yet another milestone by inaugurating its policy think tank 'Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies', said a press release issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) achieved yet another milestone by inaugurating its policy think tank 'Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies', said a press release issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest on the occasion.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), in his opening address welcomed the distinguished guests.

Air Marshal Waseem ud Din (retd), presented a broad overview of the newly established centre, which would carry out systematic research in the Aerospace domain.

Addressing the ceremony, the Air Chief said, "The dimensions of aerospace power continue to expand day-by-day and with technologies and vast improvements taking place in air and space platforms, it has become an instrument of first choice".

He said that the capabilities of the aerospace domain could only be exploited with awareness and knowledge about evolving technologies, trends and employment concepts, which would form the core of research at this institution.

He also felicitated the management for a successful initiative and expressed his desire to utilize the available expertise for future policy recommendations in the domain of aerospace and security studies.

Later, the Air Chief formally inaugurated the newly established centre by unveiling the plaque.

The event was attended by former Air Chiefs, Senators, senior officers of the tri-services, members of the academia, prominent personalities from various think tanks and media.

