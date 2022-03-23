UrduPoint.com

Air Chief Leads PAF, Navy Flypast At Pakistan Day Parade

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday led the formations of PAF and PN fly-past aircraft on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day Parade

The Air Chief flew over the venue in an F-16 Block 52 aircraft performing a magnificent climb over the parade square, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief flew over the venue in an F-16 Block 52 aircraft performing a magnificent climb over the parade square, said a PAF media release.

The fascinated audience fervently watched and went ecstatic to see the aircraft of the Air Chief disappearing in the sky.�On this momentous day, the history is also marked by the debut participation of J-10C fighter aircraft�in the fly past.

Induction of J-10C aircraft in PAF is a major milestone which would further boost operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force. The flypast also showcased aerial display by JF-17s, F-16s, Mirages, F-7P, F-7PG, J-10C, Karakoram Eagle, Saab-2000 Erie Eye and PAF academy Aerobatics team "Sherdil".

Earlier in the day the Air Chief arrived at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force to lead the PAF formations participating in Pak Day Parade fly past. He met with the combat air and ground crew and lauded their extraordinary level of devotion and motivation.

