Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Pays Farewell Call On Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:56 PM

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister appreciated the meritorious services of outgoing Air Chief, which he rendered in the service of nation, and wished him well.

More Stories From Pakistan

