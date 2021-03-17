Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan pays farewell call on Prime Minister

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 )

The prime minister appreciated the meritorious services of outgoing Air Chief, which he rendered in the service of nation, and wished him well.