Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Concludes Successful Visit To Oman
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) concluded a successful visit to the Sultanate of Oman, where he engaged in fruitful discussions with the civil and military leadership.
The Air Chief received full military honors, underscoring the importance of the visit in enhancing bilateral relations, said an ISPR news release.
In these meetings, the Chief of the Air Staff called on General Sultan Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office of Oman, Air Vice Marshal Khamis Hammad Al Ghafri, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman, Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser al Za’abi, Secretary-General of the Omani Ministry of Defence.
Chief of the Air Staff highlighted that both countries have always supported each other in testing times and Pakistan Air Force is dedicated to continuing the provision of training and support for the Royal Air Force of Oman from basic-to-tactical level training to the aircrew of Oman.
During the meetings, the leadership of the Sultanate of Oman showed keen interest in the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park and expressed a strong desire for enhanced industrial and technological collaboration.
The Omani leadership lauded the Air Chief’s visionary leadership in enhancing the force’s indigenous capabilities, which have significantly bolstered the defence prowess of Pakistan.
The leadership of the Sultanate of Oman expressed a deep desire to expand the existing Air Force to Air Force collaboration underscoring the importance of joint bilateral and multi-lateral aerial exercises, exchange visits and knowledge-sharing platforms.
Acknowledging the participation of the contingent of the Royal Air Force of Oman as observers in Exercise Indus Shield-2024, the Omani leadership expressed deep appreciation for the innovative multi-domain airpower employment contours demonstrated during the exercise, particularly the integration of niche and disruptive technologies across the domains of Space, Cyber and Electronic Warfare.
