Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Anwar Khan Congratulates Nation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:18 PM

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan,has extended greetings to all countrymen and women

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan,has extended greetings to all countrymen and women.He said 14 August reminds us of the epic struggle and firm resolve of our illustrious predecessors, who relentlessly pursued their sole objective of achieving a separate homeland.

Many a hardship came their way but, rendering supreme sacrifices,they never flinched and ultimately reached their destination under the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

On this historic day, we pay rich tributes to our worthy forefathers for their sacrifices and salute our brave sons of the soil who have laid down their lives for the defence of motherlandall along.He held while celebrating this momentous occasion, we take great pride that, as a nation, we always stand united in every eventuality and never compromise on sovereignty even at the cost of our lives.Indeed, in our struggle for independence decades back, and today in our determination to preserve this hard-earned freedom, our indomitable will and unity are the strongest forts, which no one can ever conquer.

Remember, we are a resilient nation gifted with immense potential to do miracles.He remarked " I take this opportunity to thank all of you for your wholehearted support, love and respect for Pakistan Air Force, particularly in Operation Swift Retort to eliminate challenges faced in February this year.

I would like to reassure you that, as always, PAF, in perfect synergy with Sister Services, will spare no effort for the defence of the motherland. We also stand by the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiri people.I assure you that PAF is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and manned with professionally sound personnel.

May Allah Almighty grant us strength to discharge our duties to the bestof our abilities and safeguard Pakistan in line with the expectationsof our nation.I once again wish you all a happy Independence Day.

