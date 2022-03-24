UrduPoint.com

Air Chief Meets Turkish CGS, British Royal Air Force AVM In Separate Meetings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 05:44 PM

Air Chief meets Turkish CGS, British Royal Air Force AVM in separate meetings

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Thursday met Chief of Turkish General Staff and Air Officer Commanding 22 Group, Royal Air Force here in two separate meetings where matters of professional and mutual interest were discussed

Chief of the Turkish General Staff (CGS), General Yasar Guler commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its developing indigenous capacity in aviation industry, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief said Pakistan and Turkey had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of the two countries.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

In a separate meeting, Air Officer Commanding 22 Group of Royal Air Force, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Richard Maddison OBE also called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The Air Chief said Pakistan valued its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with the United Kingdom. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability. He also acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Air Force.

He assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic and military cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

During the meeting, measures to further enhance professional cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.

