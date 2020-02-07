UrduPoint.com
Air Chief Offers Cooperation In Aviation Sector To Sri Lanka

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has extended cooperation to Sri Lanka in the field of aviation during his official visit to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has extended cooperation to Sri Lanka in the field of aviation during his official visit to Sri Lanka.

The Air Chief called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, a Pakistan Air Force press release said.

The Air Chief assured of sustained support and cooperation in the fields of technical training and professional expertise.

He also reiterated to further enhance the existing friendly relations between both the countries in general and the air forces in particular.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister acknowledged Pakistan's unwavering support to Sri Lanka in the need of hour.

He also underscored the need of learning from each other's experience.

Earlier, the Air Chief visited Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters. A smartly turned out contingent of Sri Lanka Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour.

He called on Commander Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias. Bilateral matters pertaining to mutual professional interest came under discussion during the meeting.

The Air Chief offered to provide training assistance and cooperation in various aviation related fields to his counterpart.

The Sri Lankan Air Chief thanked Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for such sincere offer of cooperation and agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

