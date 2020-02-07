UrduPoint.com
Air Chief Offers Cooperation To Sri Lanka In The Fields Of Aviation During His Official Visit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:49 PM

Air Chief offers cooperation to Sri Lanka in the fields of aviation during his official visit

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, PakistanAir Force arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, PakistanAir Force arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit.The Air Chief called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his Office.

The SriLankan Prime Minister acknowledged Pakistan's unwavering support to Sri Lanka in any hour ofneed. He also underscored the need of learning from each other's experience. The Air Chief assuredof sustained support and cooperation in the fields of technical training and professional expertise.

Healso reiterated to further enhance the existing friendly relations between both the countries in generaland the air forces in particular.

Earlier in the day, the Air Chief visited Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters.

A smartly turned outcontingent of Sri Lanka Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. He called on Air MarshalSumangala Dias, Commander Sri Lanka Air Force. Bilateral matters pertaining to mutual professionalinterest came under discussion during the meeting.

The Air Chief offered to provide trainingassistance and cooperation in various aviation related fields to his counterpart. The Sri Lankan AirChief thanked Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for such sincere offer of cooperation and agreedto explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

