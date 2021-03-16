Air Chief pay farewell visit at GHQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday, during his farewell visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The COAS thanked the CAS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS also appreciated CAS' dynamic leadership and professionalism displayed during operation "Swift Retort" and critical support rendered in fight against terrorism.

He further said, "Because of his immense efforts and quality leadership, Pakistan Air Force today is a force second to none."Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the CAS was presented guard of honour at Yadgar-e-Shuhada also called Martyrs Monument.