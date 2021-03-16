UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Pay Farewell Visit At GHQ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:44 PM

Air Chief pay farewell visit at GHQ

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday, during his farewell visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday, during his farewell visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The COAS thanked the CAS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS also appreciated CAS' dynamic leadership and professionalism displayed during operation "Swift Retort" and critical support rendered in fight against terrorism.

He further said, "Because of his immense efforts and quality leadership, Pakistan Air Force today is a force second to none."Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the CAS was presented guard of honour at Yadgar-e-Shuhada also called Martyrs Monument.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,018 new COVID-19 cases, 2,651 r ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Dialogue to hold objective discourse; br ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Qatar's Counterterrorism Envoy to Participate in A ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan decided to install tracking system in ..

2 minutes ago

Plantation vital for conserving nature, promoting ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.