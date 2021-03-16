UrduPoint.com
Air Chief Pays Farewell Visit To DG ISI

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Air Chief pays farewell visit to DG ISI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday paid a farewell call on Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

Upon arrival the ISI DG received the Service Chief, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The ISI DG thanked the Air Chief for his contribution in enhancing the professional capability of PAF during his illustrious career.

The CAS also appreciated ISI's performance in guarding and furthering national interests.

