UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Pays Tribute To PAF War Veteran Group Captain (R) Saif Ul Azam On His Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:31 PM

Air Chief pays tribute to PAF war veteran Group Captain (R) Saif Ul Azam on his demise

Group Captain (Retd) Saif-ul-Azam, Sitara-i-Jura'at, veteran of 1965 Indo-Pak war, breathed his last in Bangladesh after prolonged illness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Group Captain (Retd) Saif-ul-Azam, Sitara-i-Jura'at, veteran of 1965 Indo-Pak war, breathed his last in Bangladesh after prolonged illness.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed heartfelt grief on the sad demise of the great war veteran, said a PAF press release.

While paying tribute to Group Captain (Retd) Saif ul Azam, the Air Chief acknowledged his heroic deeds during the 1965 Indo-Pak and 1967 Arab-Israel wars. Air Chief further added that he was an exceptional fighter pilot who would always be remembered for his valour and professionalism.

Group Captain (Retd) Saif-ul-Azam was born in Pabna District, East Bengal in 1941.

He was commissioned as a fighter Pilot in October, 1960.

During 1965 war, he served in No 17 Squadron at PAF Base Sargodha. Apart from inflicting heavy damage to Indian forces in 12 ground-attack missions, Azam also had one IAF aircraft kill to his credit as well. For his valour and devotion to duty in 1965 war, he was awarded with "Sitara-i-Jura'at".

Group Captain Saif ul Azam also attained global repute when he shot down three Israeli aircraft during 1967 Arab-Israel war.

In recognition of his heroic contributions he was honoured with the military awards by the governments of Jordan and Iraq. The US government also bestowed upon him the title of "Living Eagle" in 2001.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Iraq Pabna Sargodha Eagle October From Government Sad

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in Artificial Intelli ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey have identity of views on Kashmir ..

20 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Denounces Houthi Ballistic Missile At ..

20 minutes ago

OIC Participates in the 40th Session of the Commit ..

20 minutes ago

Punjab Governor greets Iftikhar Malik for becoming ..

2 minutes ago

'Govt striving to protect nation from coronavirus' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.