UrduPoint.com

Air Chief Pays Tributes To Quaid-e-Azam, Felicitates Christian Community On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Air Chief pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam, felicitates Christian community on Christmas

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Saturday paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birthday anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Saturday paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birthday anniversary.

In his message, he said, "25th December marks the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Indeed, the father of our nation was a great leader gifted with precision of intellect, fairness of outlook, strong character and charming personality", said a PAF media release.

He further said, "Above all, he was a visionary who could see far ahead of times and whatever he prescribed proved to be correct and true. On the strength of his golden principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, he united and led the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and eventually succeeded in carving a separate homeland for them. No doubt, he achieved a task the like of which few men in history have had to their credit.

Certainly, he will ever remain an eternal source of inspiration and guidance for us all".

In his message to PAF Personnel he said, "In line with Quaid's vision for PAF being 'Second to None', let me remind you that in the uncertainties of the present world, we must enhance our capabilities. As such, I urge you to redouble your efforts to vigorously pursue PAF's future-focused goal of becoming a "Next-Generation Air Force".

"I am sure with dedicated hard work, resilience and determination; you will be able to take PAF to new heights of glory in the times ahead. I am proud that Pakistan Air Force has a glorious history and has always lived up to the Nation's expectations".

On the happy occasion of Christmas which also falls on 25th December, the Air Chief extended his warm greetings to Christian personnel serving in PAF and said that their services for Pakistan, as indeed Pakistan Air Force, are commendable and held in high esteem".

Related Topics

Pakistan World Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah December Gold Muslim Christian Media All

Recent Stories

41,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 Christian XI beat DSO XI in Christmas T20 match

Christian XI beat DSO XI in Christmas T20 match

3 minutes ago
 Man dies of burn injuries

Man dies of burn injuries

3 minutes ago
 Christians celebrate Christmas day in Sialkot

Christians celebrate Christmas day in Sialkot

27 minutes ago
 Body of minor girl recovered

Body of minor girl recovered

27 minutes ago
 Shaheed Syed Fawad Alisha football tournament conc ..

Shaheed Syed Fawad Alisha football tournament concludes

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.