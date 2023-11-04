Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrorist attack

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) visited PAF Base Mianwali on Saturday, following a recent foiled terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) visited PAF Base Mianwali on Saturday, following a recent foiled terrorist attack.

During the visit, the Air Chief commended the on-duty security personnel for their unwavering professionalism and bravery in thwarting the malicious attempt and neutralizing the intruders in the minimum possible time, said a press release issued here.

The CAS interacted with the base personnel, expressed his utmost appreciation for their exceptional commitment in putting service before self and reiterated the required level of readiness of each and every person in the Pakistan Air Force to counter any malicious intent of hostile elements & terrorist outfits.

He lauded the morale of base personnel and highlighted the collective resolve of PAF to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and preparedness in the face of evolving security challenges.

He also thanked the joint operations team comprising Zarar Company of Pakistan Army and civil LEAs for their timely support to counter the infiltration most optimally.

"The security scenario demands our unwavering vigilance and commitment. We stand resolute against any threat to our beloved nation. Pakistan Air Force will continue to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan," the Air Chief said.

The visit of CAS serves as a strong message of solidarity and reassurance to the entire Pakistan Air Force personnel, inspiring them to remain steadfast in their duty to protect the nation. It also showcases the PAF's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, bravery and dedication.

