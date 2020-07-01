Air chief visits PAF operational base, Special Services Wing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday visited an operational base.

The Air chief reviewed various operational activities at the base and interacted with personnel, said a PAF press release.

Later in the day, the Air chief also visited PAF's Special Services Wing (SSW).

He witnessed a demonstration of anti terrorist operation by the SSW personnel and also planted a tree at SSW Headquarters.

Interacting with the combat crew, the Chief of the Air Staff expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of personnel and lauded their high morale and dedication.