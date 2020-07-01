UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Visits PAF Operational Base, Special Services Wing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:34 PM

Air chief visits PAF operational base, Special Services Wing

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday visited an operational base

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday visited an operational base.

The Air chief reviewed various operational activities at the base and interacted with personnel, said a PAF press release.

Later in the day, the Air chief also visited PAF's Special Services Wing (SSW).

He witnessed a demonstration of anti terrorist operation by the SSW personnel and also planted a tree at SSW Headquarters.

Interacting with the combat crew, the Chief of the Air Staff expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of personnel and lauded their high morale and dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist

Recent Stories

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

5 minutes ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.