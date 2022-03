Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber expresses grief over demise of former President Rafiq Tarar

Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Monday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former President of Pakistan and Supreme Court Judge Muhammad Rafiq Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Monday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former President of Pakistan and Supreme Court Judge Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

"May Allah bless the departed soul; and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen!" a PAF media release quote the Air Chief as saying.