Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Grieves Demise Of Former President Mamnoon Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Thursday expressed heartfelt condolence on the demise of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

"May Allah bless the departed soul; and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen!" the CAS said in a news release.

More Stories From Pakistan

