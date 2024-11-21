Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed visits 12th edition of IDEAS-2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force on Thursday made a comprehensive visit to the 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition IDEAS-2024 at Karachi Expo Centre.

This event showcases latest advancements in defence and aerospace technology, attracting both diverse array National and International audience, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The visit of Air Chief underscores the importance of technological collaboration and innovation in enhancing national defence capabilities.

During the visit, the Air Chief visited various stalls within the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park pavilion, which is prominently showcasing cutting-edge technologies in Space, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, Aerospace Designing, Sensors and Simulators domains, engaging in detailed discussions with national partners on the crucial role of technological collaboration.

Emphasizing the transformation of promising start-ups into Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), he underscored the need for fostering a robust ecosystem that encourages venture capitalism to drive innovation and growth in the aerospace sector.

The Chief of the Air Staff highlighted the importance of exploring opportunities for nurturing emerging talent and enhancing the capabilities of local industries through National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technology (NICAT).

The Air Chief also interacted with foreign delegates, where discussions were focused on exploring avenues for the sale and purchase of indigenously developed aerospace equipment, promoting a self-reliant defence industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Air Staff encouraged the establishment of the defence industry framework aimed at identifying and bridging existing gaps in the Aerospace sector.

He emphasized on fostering both national and international collaboration to synergize the technological roadmap, ensuring that Pakistan remains at the forefront of Aerospace innovation.

The participation of the Pakistan Air Force at IDEAS-2024 to exhibit state of the art niche technologies underscores the commitment of PAF leadership to technological achievements through National Aerospace Science & Technology Park which has transformed into an icon of indiginisation efforts in defence technologies and national development fostering partnerships that ensure the security and sovereignty of Pakistan.